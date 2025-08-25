Post Google role, ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ girl Mayoori Kango rejoins Publicis Groupe as CEO - Publicis Global Delivery

Bollywood 90s actress Mayoori Kango who quit the film industry to move into the corporate world, has now joined Publicis Groupe. Popularly known as the ‘Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Kuch Door Chalte Hi’ girl from the iconic song, the former actress had joined Google in 2019.

On Monday, August 25, Kango took to LinkedIn to share the latest update about her now position at Publicis, a multinational communications and marketing firm.

What is Mayoori Kango's new role Mayoori Kango rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for Publicis Global Delivery.

As part of her new role, the former actress and Google employee will be partner with the global team of the to shape services across various digital arms.

Kango will also serve as the CEO for the Paris based firm's India Delivery Center, as per her LinkedIn update.

Publicis Groupe A Paris based communications and marketing firm – the Publicis Groupe – was established in 1926.

As per the company release, Publicis Groupe recorded a 10 per cent growth in its revenue in the second quarter of calendar year 2025. The company also reported a strong growth in all of its regions across all chains of operations with US reporting a 5.3% growth, Europe - 4.6% and Asia Pacific - 5.7%

Prior to her latest role in the company, Mayoori Kango had served as the Managing Director at Performics, a performance marketing agency under the firm.

When Mayoori Kango left IIT Kanpur for debut film During her academic years, Mayuri Kango secured an admission to IIT Kanpur, but chose to follow her passion for movies instead. Although she bagged some notable roles, Kango struggled to find major opportunities on the big screen.

After her slow stint in films, Mayuri Kango made her television debut, appearing in shows like Dollar Bahu (2001), Nargis, Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny (2003), where she essayed the role of Karisma Kapoor’s daughter.

Her true recognition came with Papa Kehte Hain (1996) and Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999).