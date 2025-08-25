Post Google role, ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ girl Mayoori Kango rejoins Publicis Groupe as CEO - Publicis Global Delivery

Mayoori Kango rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for Publicis Global Delivery.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published25 Aug 2025, 11:36 PM IST
Post Google role, ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ girl Mayoori Kango rejoins Publicis Groupe as CEO - Publicis Global Delivery
Post Google role, ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ girl Mayoori Kango rejoins Publicis Groupe as CEO - Publicis Global Delivery

Bollywood 90s actress Mayoori Kango who quit the film industry to move into the corporate world, has now joined Publicis Groupe. Popularly known as the ‘Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Kuch Door Chalte Hi’ girl from the iconic song, the former actress had joined Google in 2019.

On Monday, August 25, Kango took to LinkedIn to share the latest update about her now position at Publicis, a multinational communications and marketing firm.

What is Mayoori Kango's new role

Mayoori Kango rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for Publicis Global Delivery.

As part of her new role, the former actress and Google employee will be partner with the global team of the to shape services across various digital arms.

Also Read | ‘From one chaiwala to another’: UK tea seller gets viral moment with PM Modi

Kango will also serve as the CEO for the Paris based firm's India Delivery Center, as per her LinkedIn update.

Publicis Groupe

A Paris based communications and marketing firm – the Publicis Groupe – was established in 1926.

As per the company release, Publicis Groupe recorded a 10 per cent growth in its revenue in the second quarter of calendar year 2025. The company also reported a strong growth in all of its regions across all chains of operations with US reporting a 5.3% growth, Europe - 4.6% and Asia Pacific - 5.7%

Also Read | US stocks: Rocket Lab shares jump nearly 12% on Wall Street — Here's why

Prior to her latest role in the company, Mayoori Kango had served as the Managing Director at Performics, a performance marketing agency under the firm.

When Mayoori Kango left IIT Kanpur for debut film

During her academic years, Mayuri Kango secured an admission to IIT Kanpur, but chose to follow her passion for movies instead. Although she bagged some notable roles, Kango struggled to find major opportunities on the big screen.

Also Read | Oracle stock drops nearly 3% on open in US markets

After her slow stint in films, Mayuri Kango made her television debut, appearing in shows like Dollar Bahu (2001), Nargis, Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny (2003), where she essayed the role of Karisma Kapoor’s daughter.

Her true recognition came with Papa Kehte Hain (1996) and Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999).

Mayoori Kango's corporate journey

  • After completing her MBA, Mayuri Kango began her corporate journey in 2007 as an Associate Media Manager at the American digital agency 360i, as per her LinkedIn profile.
  • In 2009, she moved to Resolution Media, a New York-based advertising firm.
  • From 2010 to 2012, Kango served as Associate Director (Media) at Digitas, a Boston-based experience agency.
  • In 2016, she took on the role of Managing Director at Performics, a performance marketing agency under the Publicis Groupe.
  • After leaving Performics in March 2019, Mayuri joined Google.
  • Mayuri rejoins Publicis Groupe in August 2025.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsPost Google role, ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ girl Mayoori Kango rejoins Publicis Groupe as CEO - Publicis Global Delivery
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.