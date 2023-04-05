Mobile video advertising and gaming platform, POKKT is committed to exploring both organic and inorganic growth strategies after the parent's initial public offering (IPO) and listing of AnyMind Group. As part of its organic growth strategy, POKKT is looking to hiring and scale up its employee base.

Rohit Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, of POKKT & COO, and Board member at AnyMind Group said, "India is a very important market for us, and we are committed to exploring both organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the region. Our organic growth strategy includes hiring and scaling up our teams in India to meet the demands of the market."

Sharma added, "This will enable us to offer more value-added services to our clients and expand our market share. In addition to organic growth, we also plan to explore inorganic growth opportunities through potential acquisitions in India."

Also, this will help the platform to expand its offerings, enter new markets, and provide greater value to its stakeholders.

Furthermore, Sharma said, "We plan to scale up AnyMind's existing products in India. For instance, we aim to grow AnyTag, which is our influencer marketing product, Any Manager, which is our publisher business, and AnyX, which is our E-commerce enablement product in the Indian market. We also plan to further scale POKKT, to all other international markets where AnyMind has a presence and are excited about the growth opportunities that India presents."

Last week, AnyMind Group, an end-to-end commerce enablement company, successfully completed its initial public offering and listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market. The proceeds from the IPO will be invested in talent growth, platform development, and business expansion.

In less than seven years since the Singapore-born company started operations, AnyMind Group has expanded to 19 offices in 13 markets across Southeast Asia, East Asia, India, and the Middle East, and has grown its headcount to over 1,300 employees. The Group's customers include brands and businesses, web and mobile app publishers, content creators, and social media influencers, and provides these customers with offerings across two areas which it terms “Brand Commerce" and “Partner Growth."

The company serves a growing pool of customers that include 1,000+ brands and businesses, 1,300+ web and mobile app publishers, and 1,300+ content creators and social media influencers.