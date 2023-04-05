Post IPO, startup POKKT plans hiring as part of its organic growth strategy2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 11:33 PM IST
- POKKT said, India is a very important market for us, and we are committed to exploring both organic and inorganic growth opportunities in the region.
Mobile video advertising and gaming platform, POKKT is committed to exploring both organic and inorganic growth strategies after the parent's initial public offering (IPO) and listing of AnyMind Group. As part of its organic growth strategy, POKKT is looking to hiring and scale up its employee base.
