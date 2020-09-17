Post KKR’s acquisition, JB Chemicals stock takes wings

Private-equity firm KKR’s purchase of a stake in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd has done a lot of good for the latter’s stock. Ever since the acquisition was announced, its stock has jumped 51%. The recent Q1 result seems to cement the consensus Street view that the new management could gear up the efficiency quotient. That’s the reason why the stock jumped 29% since its results were announced.

No doubt, JB Chemicals has an advantage in its home market with some formulations doing well. Unlike some other smaller pharmaceutical companies, it has a few chronic-therapy products, which have seen a decent growth even as the overall Indian Pharma Market growth has been lacklustre. Overall, its India business grew 9% year-on-year in Q1, against the IPM's 5% slide.

JB’s chronic segment sales grew in the twenties, while its acute category was hit due to the lack of patient prescriptions. Nevertheless, the company posted revenue growth of close to 17% y-o-y in Q1.

As active pharma ingredients (API) saw a demand surge in Q1, post-supply disruptions and pre-stocking by pharma giants, JB capitalised on this. This growth in the API segment of 47% y-o-y during the quarter comes after sluggish growth in the last several quarters. Hence, this could just be one-off, and growth could likely taper down in the coming quarters.

Besides, JB’s product mix in the home market is concentrated in its top-four products which make up about 80% of its revenues. This is a risk factor if competition turns keener. Besides, JB has small operations in the US, which account for 8% of its sales. As a result, the company is heavily exposed to the domestic market.

Nevertheless, JB caught the tailwind of cost reduction in Q1. This helped its Ebitda margin vault sharply, from 21% in the year-ago quarter to 30% in Q1 FY21.

KKR’s presence is expected to fuel more improvements in the business, which should kick in later as the company acquires scale. “Starting FY23, we believe the cost-efficiency benefits would kick in along with newer product launches in India. This should aid in margin expansion," said analysts at Dolat Capital Markets in a client note. The company has inducted new management and expanded the Board.

Nevertheless, the recent share-price surge has driven valuations onto higher terrain. The stock now discounts the company’s FY22 earnings about 23-24 times despite upgrades to earnings. The Street is betting a heavy premium on KKR’s ability to expand margins and drive new launches. But that seems to be a stiff premium for a small pharmaceutical player, with larger peers trading at 24 times forward earnings.





