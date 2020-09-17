Post KKR’s acquisition, JB Chemicals stock takes wings

Private-equity firm KKR’s purchase of a stake in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd has done a lot of good for the latter’s stock. Ever since the acquisition was announced, its stock has jumped 51%. The recent Q1 result seems to cement the consensus Street view that the new management could gear up the efficiency quotient. That’s the reason why the stock jumped 29% since its results were announced.

Private-equity firm KKR’s purchase of a stake in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd has done a lot of good for the latter’s stock. Ever since the acquisition was announced, its stock has jumped 51%. The recent Q1 result seems to cement the consensus Street view that the new management could gear up the efficiency quotient. That’s the reason why the stock jumped 29% since its results were announced.

No doubt, JB Chemicals has an advantage in its home market with some formulations doing well. Unlike some other smaller pharmaceutical companies, it has a few chronic-therapy products, which have seen a decent growth even as the overall Indian Pharma Market growth has been lacklustre. Overall, its India business grew 9% year-on-year in Q1, against the IPM's 5% slide.

No doubt, JB Chemicals has an advantage in its home market with some formulations doing well. Unlike some other smaller pharmaceutical companies, it has a few chronic-therapy products, which have seen a decent growth even as the overall Indian Pharma Market growth has been lacklustre. Overall, its India business grew 9% year-on-year in Q1, against the IPM's 5% slide. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

JB’s chronic segment sales grew in the twenties, while its acute category was hit due to the lack of patient prescriptions. Nevertheless, the company posted revenue growth of close to 17% y-o-y in Q1.

As active pharma ingredients (API) saw a demand surge in Q1, post-supply disruptions and pre-stocking by pharma giants, JB capitalised on this. This growth in the API segment of 47% y-o-y during the quarter comes after sluggish growth in the last several quarters. Hence, this could just be one-off, and growth could likely taper down in the coming quarters.

Besides, JB’s product mix in the home market is concentrated in its top-four products which make up about 80% of its revenues. This is a risk factor if competition turns keener. Besides, JB has small operations in the US, which account for 8% of its sales. As a result, the company is heavily exposed to the domestic market.

Nevertheless, JB caught the tailwind of cost reduction in Q1. This helped its Ebitda margin vault sharply, from 21% in the year-ago quarter to 30% in Q1 FY21.

KKR’s presence is expected to fuel more improvements in the business, which should kick in later as the company acquires scale. “Starting FY23, we believe the cost-efficiency benefits would kick in along with newer product launches in India. This should aid in margin expansion," said analysts at Dolat Capital Markets in a client note. The company has inducted new management and expanded the Board.

Nevertheless, the recent share-price surge has driven valuations onto higher terrain. The stock now discounts the company’s FY22 earnings about 23-24 times despite upgrades to earnings. The Street is betting a heavy premium on KKR’s ability to expand margins and drive new launches. But that seems to be a stiff premium for a small pharmaceutical player, with larger peers trading at 24 times forward earnings.

Topics JB Chemicals