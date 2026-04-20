Postal Department revenue jumps 16% YoY to ₹15,296 crore, says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia — Check details

The Department of Post has registered annual revenue of ₹15,296 crore for FY26, up 16% year-on-year, according to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on 20 April, PTI reported.

Speaking at a meet in Delhi, Scindia called it a “historic” year for the department, with acquisition of customers, focus on deepening the reach of services, and six sigma service level agreements. He added that the postal department is aiming for higher growth for FY27.

‘Historic year for Postal Department’, says Scindia "...so it has been a very historic year for the Department of Post...as you are aware, we've also come out with three new products. We are now looking at increasing the penetration of many of our services, acquiring new customers, performing against very strict 'Six Sigma' service level agreements with all our clients to post an even greater growth rate over the next fiscal year," Scindia told reporters.

The revenue for fiscal 2024-25 stood at ₹13,218 crore, and in 2025-26, the topline number increased to 15,296 crore, the minister said, adding: “That is a growth rate of 16%. We have hit upwards of 15% growth rate in probably long time in this department.”

He added that of the Department's 23 circles, eight have achieved over 90% of their target, while 14 circles reached 80-90% of their targets, and only one circle is less than 80% of their target. “The performance underlines a major transformation in the way the Department operates as a service driven organisation,” as per Scindia.

Parcels, mails, savings banks verticals see growth Among the verticals, parcels grew to ₹1,133 crore in FY26, about 69% higher than the last fiscal, driven by stellar show from Gujarat, Jharkhand and Telangana, as per the report.

"On mails, which is the second vertical, from ₹2,396 crore revenue in FY 24-25 we've now grown to ₹3,202 crore, which is a growth of 34%," Scindia said, adding that this was driven by growth in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.

The international mail category faced “major problems” on account of global disruptions. Citizen centric services grew to ₹864 crore revenue in FY26, growing 70% over previous fiscal, as per the report.

Post office Savings Bank posted ₹7,756 crore in just-concluded fiscal, growing at 13%, the minister said and added postal life insurance and rural postal life insurance has grown to ₹1,458 crore, a growth of 25% year-on-year, it added.

Speaking to reporters, Vandita Kaul, Secretary, Department of Posts said that the “gap” between expenditure (excluding pensions) and revenue has narrowed in FY26 by about ₹1,500 crore, even as the Department has maintained a sharp focus and commitment to universal service obligation.

‘One-third of expenditure towards pension’ Revenue expenditure with pension for FY 2025-26 came to about ₹38,631 crore. Kaul said about one-third of the Postal Department's overall expenditure is towards pension, the report added.

Excluding pensions, she said, the expenditure stands at ₹26,559 crore and given that revenue receipts are at ₹15,296 crore in FY26, the deficit/gap is at about ₹11,000 crore. The deficit was about ₹12,500 crore in the previous fiscal.

Also Read | Shriram Finance revises FD interest rates from 6 May — Check details here

Over the next five years, the Department is looking to bridge the gap between income and expenditure “fully”, she asserted.

“Government is clear that, unlike a lot of other postal networks around the world, there is a need to increase the outreach here, and so over the last 4 years, we have increased the network by about 11,000 post offices in rural areas, with a large increase being in North Eastern region,” Kaul said adding this took the total network of post offices to 1,64,999.