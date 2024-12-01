Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) Potato traders of West Bengal threatened to go on strike on Tuesday if the state government does not lift restrictions on selling to other states.

West Bengal recently re-imposed curbs on selling potatoes to neighbouring states in an effort to control the prices in the local markets. Potatoes are retailing at ₹35-40 per kg in the local markets.

Following the decision of the state government, police have intensified surveillance at inter-state borders to prevent the transportation of potatoes out of the state. This has led to several trucks being stranded at border crossings.

"We will go on strike from Tuesday if the government does not lift the restrictions," Progressive Potato Traders' Association secretary Lalu Mukherjee told PTI.

He criticised the government's decision, stating, "Such abrupt measures disrupt our business and cause huge losses as we fail to fulfil commitments."

Traders and cold storage associations blamed the state government for failing to control prices in the local markets, attributing it to profiteering by intermediaries.

"Despite the wholesale price of potatoes in Kolkata being ₹27 per kg, how is it retailing at ₹35-40?" a trader questioned.

Neighbouring states such as Odisha and Jharkhand rely heavily on West Bengal for their potato supply. After the restrictions were imposed, prices in these states have also gone up.

Odisha's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Saturday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was playing politics over the supply of potatoes.

"West Bengal also depends on other states for fish and other items. If desired, Odisha can also stop the goods vehicles at its border. But, we are not going to do so," he said.

"We have made arrangements for the supply of adequate potatoes to consumers in the state. Potatoes have started arriving in the state from Uttar Pradesh. Besides, the tuber can also be brought from Punjab," he added.

In Jharkhand, the price of potato has shot up by ₹5 per kg, an official said.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to hold talks with the West Bengal government to deal with the situation, as people of the state are suffering because of rising potato prices.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Agricultural Marketing Board extended the storage period for potatoes in cold storage by one month, till the end of the year.