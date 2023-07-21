PFC signs MoU worth ₹ 2.37 trillion in clean energy space1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:54 PM IST
PFC enjoys the unique advantage of providing funds for longer tenure at competitive rates and taking larger exposures. It is looking to fund projects like offshore wind, pumped hydro storage, solar modules and cells, among others in the clean energy space
New Delhi: As part of its plan to position itself as the focal funding agency for energy transition, Power Finance Corp. Ltd. has executed various Memoranda of Understanding of more than ₹2.37 trillion with 20 companies both in public and private sector, the company said in a statement on Friday.
