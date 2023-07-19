PFC to use 75% of its ₹5,000 cr NCD proceeds for onward lending, debt servicing

PFC to use 75% of its ₹5,000 cr NCD proceeds for onward lending, debt servicing2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:28 PM IST
In FY23, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹77,568.30 crore against ₹76,261.66 crore a year ago, on the back of increase in interest income on loans and other operating income. Consolidated net profit was at ₹21,178.59 crore as against ₹18,768.21 crore last year.
New Delhi: State-run Power Finance Corp. will utilize the net proceeds of its upcoming ₹5,000 crore NCD issue for onward lending and debt servicing, said a company statement.
