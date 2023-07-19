PFC to use 75% of its 5,000 cr NCD proceeds for onward lending, debt servicing

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said, “Out of the net proceeds of the Tranche I Issue, at least 75% shall be utilised for the purpose of onward lending, financing/refinancing the existing indebtedness of the company, and /or debt servicing (payment of interest and/or repayment / prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the Company) and a maximum up to 25% will be utilised for general corporate purposes."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}