Power Finance Corporation pays 887 cr as interim dividend to govt for FY21-22

The press release read, "The third interim dividend @ 60% i.e. Rs. 6 per equity share of face value Rs. 10 each was declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 11 February 2022. With this, PFC has so far paid interim dividends amounting to Rs. 2,838 crore to its shareholders @107.5% i.e. Rs. 10.75 per equity share of the face value of Rs.10 each for the financial year 2021-22, which is the highest ever dividend paid by PFC."