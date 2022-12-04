Power giant NTPC begins hunt for investors for its subsidiary to raise capital

In view of NTPC's plan to have 60 GW capacity through RE (Renewable Energy) sources, constituting nearly 45% of its overall power generation capacity by 2032, the company would require over ₹2.5 lakh crore to achieve this ambitious target in the next one decade. NTPC, under the ministry of power, is the country's largest power-producing company. The company supplies one-fourth of the total electricity in the country.