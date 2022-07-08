Power Grid becomes successful bidder for TPES from Neemuch SEZ2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 07:48 PM IST
Government-owned Power Grid emerged as the successful bidder for TSEP from Neemuch SEZ. On Thursday, Power Grid shares witnessed stellar buying sentiment. The company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) on July 7 for the project. Under the project, the company will establish two 400kV DIC Transmission lines passing through the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.