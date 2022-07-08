Government-owned Power Grid emerged as the successful bidder for TSEP from Neemuch SEZ. On Thursday, Power Grid shares witnessed stellar buying sentiment. The company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) on July 7 for the project. Under the project, the company will establish two 400kV DIC Transmission lines passing through the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

In its regulatory filing, Power Grid said, it " has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding to establish Inter-State transmission system for "Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Neemuch SEZ" on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis."

The project comprises the establishment of two 400kV DIC Transmission lines passing through the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, a New 400/220kV Pooling Substation at Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), and 400kV bay extension work, Power Grid said in a statement.

On BSE, Power Grid shares closed at ₹218.80 apiece up by 2.94%. The company's market cap was at ₹1,52,622.91 crore.

In another development, stock exchanges today have sought clarification from the company over a buzz stating that CBI has arrested six people including Power Grid's ED B S Jha, in a bribery case involving Tata Power. The reply is awaited.

On Thursday, Power Grid's board approved a slew of transmission projects aggregating to ₹4,860.06 crore cumulatively. Of the total, the largest project was an investment for transmission network expansion in Gujrat to increase ATC from ISTS: Part B at an estimated cost of ₹4,546.26 crore scheduled to be commissioned by June 2023.

Earlier this week, the Power Grid board of directors approved fundraising up to ₹6,000 crore from the domestic market through the issuance of secured/unsecured, non-convertible, noncumulative/cumulative, redeemable, taxable/tax-free Debentures I Bonds under Private Placement during the Financial Year 2023-24 in twenty tranches or offers. Further, the board has okayed to sanction of a Rupee Term Loan of up to ₹5,000 crore from Commercial Bank to meet Capital expenditure and other business requirements.

Power Grid is a listed company with 51.34% holding by the Government of India and the balance is held by Institutional Investors and the public.