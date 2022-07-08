Power Grid becomes successful bidder for TPES from Neemuch SEZ

Earlier this week, the Power Grid board of directors approved fundraising up to ₹6,000 crore from the domestic market through the issuance of secured/unsecured, non-convertible, noncumulative/cumulative, redeemable, taxable/tax-free Debentures I Bonds under Private Placement during the Financial Year 2023-24 in twenty tranches or offers. Further, the board has okayed to sanction of a Rupee Term Loan of up to ₹5,000 crore from Commercial Bank to meet Capital expenditure and other business requirements.