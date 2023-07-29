Power Grid fund raies: The board of directors of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has approved fund raise up to ₹5,700 crore throuugh issuance of bonds on a private placement basis to part finance its capex requirement. The Indian central public sector undertaking informed Indian stock market exchanges about the decision on Saturday. The PSU company went on to add that the fund would raised in various tranches during the financial year 2023-24 and the net proceeds will be used for providing inter corporate loans to fully owned four subsidiaries — Power Grid Bhuj Transmission Limited, Power Grid Khetri Transmission System Limited, Power Grid Medinipur Jeerat Transmision System Limited and Power Grid Varanasi Transmission System Limited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}