The company has declared an interim dividend of 5.83 per equity share of 10 each for 2018-19 (Photo: Photo: Pradeep Gaur / Mint)

Power Grid Corporation pays 1,600 crore interim dividend to govt for 2018-19

1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2019, 06:42 PM IST PTI

  • The total interim dividend disbursed was 3,050.02 crore for 2018-19 to about 5.91 lakh shareholders of the company
  • Power Grid Corporation handed over electronic payment remittance advice for payment of 1,629.62 crore for 2018-19 to the Government of India

NEW DELHI: State-owned Power Grid Corporation said Friday that it has paid 1,629.62 crore as interim dividend for 2018-19 to the central government.

The total interim dividend disbursed was 3,050.02 crore for 2018-19 to about 5.91 lakh shareholders of the company, it added.

Power Grid is an electricity transmission utility and has a wide network of 1,51,507 circuit kilometres transmission lines, with 239 sub-stations and transformation capacity of 355,029 megavolt ampere.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

