Power Grid Corporation pays 1,600 crore interim dividend to govt for 2018-19

NEW DELHI: State-owned Power Grid Corporation said Friday that it has paid ₹1,629.62 crore as interim dividend for 2018-19 to the central government.

Power Grid Corporation handed over electronic payment remittance advice for payment of ₹1,629.62 crore for 2018-19 to the Government of India, a company statement said.

The total interim dividend disbursed was ₹3,050.02 crore for 2018-19 to about 5.91 lakh shareholders of the company, it added.

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.83 per equity share of ₹10 each for 2018-19.

Power Grid is an electricity transmission utility and has a wide network of 1,51,507 circuit kilometres transmission lines, with 239 sub-stations and transformation capacity of 355,029 megavolt ampere.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.