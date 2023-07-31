Power Mech secures ₹30000 crore project from SAIL1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The company will develop the Tasra open cast project, located in Jharia Coal Fields in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The concession period of the mine is 28 years, including two years of development period
New Delhi: Power Mech Projects Ltd, an industrial services and construction company providing services in power and infrastructure sector, has secured a mine development and operation (MDO) project from the Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) for an estimated value of ₹30,438 crore over the contract period.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×