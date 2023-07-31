Power Mech secures 30000 crore project from SAIL

“This project will further strengthen our robust order book and enable the company to diversify its order book which is in line with its strategy to have an optimum mix between power and non-power segments. This mine has all statutory approvals in place and it is a ready to mine project. The revenue booking can be started from FY24 onwards. This project can add peak turnover of around Rs. 1,200 crore plus escalation annually," said Sajja Kishore Babu, chairman and managing Director, Power Mech Projects.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}