Power Mech taps on the Jal Jeevan Mission opportunity for growth

The ₹3.6 trillion Mission aims to ensure tap water supply to all rural households, or ‘Har Ghar Jal’, by 2024. As of December 2021, over 5.50 crore rural households across the country have been provided with tap water connection since the launch of the Mission in August 2019
NEW DELHI: Infrastructure-construction company Power Mech Projects Ltd. on Monday announced winning orders worth ₹2,120 crore under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) programme.
The company has won the new orders under phase-III projects in 2120 villages of Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Meerut districts in Uttar Pradesh.
Commenting on the order, S. Kishore Babu, chairman and managing director, Power Mech Projects, said, “Jal Jeevan Mission is one of the most ambitious programmes of the present government and we are proud to be among the implementation partners…We continue to focus on high-speed execution without impairing the project quality and in turn, build a robust order book for sustained value creation."
The latest order comes a year after the company was awarded JJM projects in 898 villages of Bulandshahar, Meerut and Etah districts of Uttar Pradesh by State Water Sanitary Mission, for an initial value of ₹898 crore under phase–II of JJM.
In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.
