Power Mech taps on the Jal Jeevan Mission opportunity for growth

Commenting on the order, S. Kishore Babu, chairman and managing director, Power Mech Projects, said, “Jal Jeevan Mission is one of the most ambitious programmes of the present government and we are proud to be among the implementation partners…We continue to focus on high-speed execution without impairing the project quality and in turn, build a robust order book for sustained value creation."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}