Power minister inaugurates 660 MW unit of Barh super thermal power project

New Delhi: Union minister for power and new & renewable energy R. K. Singh on Friday dedicated to the nation a 660 MW Unit of Barh Super Thermal Power Project at Barh in Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the ministry of power, the 660 MW unit inaugurated today is Unit #2 of stage-one of the project.

Addressing the gathering, the minister congratulated NTPC including all engineers and workers involved in the project for successfully completing the unit. He expressed confidence that the remaining third unit of the project will also be completed successfully. He appreciated NTPC for fulfilling more than 90% of the power requirement of Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister informed that the government has transformed the country from power deficit to power surplus in the last nine years. The whole country has been connected into one integrated grid running on one frequency, he said .

The minister said that distribution systems have been strengthened on a scale which is unprecedented and that schemes for strengthening the distribution system in all states have been implemented at a sanctioned cost of more than ₹2 trillion.

He also informed that the Ministry of Power has notified Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 under Electricity Act, 2003. Implementation of these Rules shall ensure that new electricity connections, refunds and other services are given in a time bound manner, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later in the day, the minister laid the foundation stone for extension of POWERGRID’s 400/132 kV Lakhisarai sub-station, at Lakhisarai, Bihar.