Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is planning to develop a 30 GW renewable energy plant with a colossal plan in Khavda, India. The project is, poised to be the world's largest upon completion, and is expected to generate a staggering ~81 billion units of electricity annually, enough to power 16.1 million homes and prevent a whopping 58 million tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. AGEL plans on expanding its operational portfolio to 9,029 MW and total portfolio to a commanding 20,844 MW. Stay tuned for details on how this green giant will reshape India's energy landscape, the Company announced on February 14

The company has also operationalised 551 MW of solar capacity in the Khavda RE park, making it the world's second-largest solar photovoltaic (PV) plant currently in operation. Also Read | Leaving Hindenburg behind, Moody's upgrades four Adani firms “Delighted to share that Adani Green has ignited the first capacity of the world's largest renewable energy project, activating 551 MW of solar power. A testament to our collective dream of sustainability, this milestone in Khavda, Kutch, kickstarts our journey towards a 30 GW green energy plant. It highlights India's crucial role in the global shift to green energy. Jai Hind," Gautam Adani, Chairperson of Adani Group, said in a post X. The stocks of Adani Green were trading in green up 2.31 per cent at ₹1859 on February 14 at 1:15 pm, on BSE.

This feat was accomplished within just 12 months of commencing work on the project, the release further added.

“Through bold and innovative projects like the Khavda RE plant, AGEL continues to set higher global benchmarks and rewrite the world’s planning and execution standards for giga-scale renewable energy projects. This milestone is a validation of the Adani Group’s commitment and leading role in accelerating India’s equitable clean energy transition journey towards its ambitious goals of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and carbon neutrality," Adani further said, according to the press statement.

The Khavda RE park is set to reach 30 GW capacity within the next five years, becoming the world's largest renewable energy installation. This expansion will leverage the region's exceptional wind and solar resources, coupled with AGEL's innovative solutions and robust supply chain network, the company further added in the official release.

AGEL claimed to have transformed the challenging landscape of the Rann of Kutch into a thriving hub for 8,000 workers.

