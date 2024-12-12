Companies
Practo expands into critical care with new assured network
Summary
- While Practo’s current offerings focus on minor diagnoses, the 15 specialities covered under Practo Assured account for over 50% of its traffic.
India’s largest health services platform, Practo, is betting big on critical care with the launch of Practo Assured, a service designed to connect patients with top-rated hospitals and clinics for major ailments.
