Prada to Miu Miu and Kiton: A dozen global luxury brands ready to open Inda shop
Nearly a dozen global luxury brands are preparing to enter or expand in India, signalling a major shift in the global perception of the country’s high-end retail potential. Among the more prominent names: Prada, Miu Miu, Max Mara, Bang & Olufsen, Pal Zileri and Kiton.
India is rapidly emerging as the next frontier for global luxury, with nearly a dozen top brands from fashion houses to tech and fragrance planning partnerships and standalone stores in the country. After years of waiting, the likes of Prada, Miu Miu, Max Mara, and Bang & Olufsen have set their sights on the subcontinent, multiple industry executives said.