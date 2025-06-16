India is rapidly emerging as the next frontier for global luxury, with nearly a dozen top brands from fashion houses to tech and fragrance planning partnerships and standalone stores in the country. After years of waiting, the likes of Prada, Miu Miu, Max Mara, and Bang & Olufsen have set their sights on the subcontinent, multiple industry executives said.

Among other top names eyeing India are Italian fashion brands Prada and Miu Miu, women’s wear specialist Max Mara, and menswear labels Pal Zileri and Kiton. French apparel brands Casablanca and Marini Clothing, perfume brand Maison Francis Kurkdjian (MFK) crystal-makers Daum and Lalique are also readying for launch.

Meanwhile, Danish audio icon Bang & Olufsen is looking to re-enter the country, after exiting in 2022. And in a Bfirst for the country, Chanel will open an invitation-only Haute Couture salon at Delhi’s The Chanakya mall this year.

Some of these launches are in early discussions, while others are well underway. Either way, the signal is clear: the world’s biggest luxury names are no longer on the fence about India. The interest marks a shift among brands that have historically focused on Europe, North America and the Middle East, towards a market that consultant Bain expects to cross $85 billion by 2030.

Mint reached out to these brands, but did not receive any response till press time. A Chanel representative said the brand is expanding its presence at Delhi's The Chanakya mall, adding it will be a ready-to-wear salon, and that its exclusive Haute Couture salons remain limited to Rue Cambon in Paris.

According to Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head of DLF Retail, India's luxury market has become much more formalized over the last few years, and consumption is growing steadily as more Indians purchase luxury locally. DLF Retail owns The Chanakya, a luxury shopping and lifestyle destination in Delhi.

“Luxury purchases are about celebration, pampering and the experience of buying — especially in India. We’re still early in the journey here in India where logos and visible brand cues matter to shoppers. The market is now at an inflection point," Bector said.

Last year saw the India debut of top brands like shoe and accessories brand Aquazzura, perfume makers Diptyque and Baccarat, shoe brand Golden Goose and fashion brand Amiri, many of them opening around the festive season.

For a market long dominated by a handful of global names, the interest signals a broadening of the luxury landscape—one that now includes design-led brands rooted in tailoring, heritage craftsmanship and niche appeal. Last month, Mint reported that bridge-to-luxury brand Eleventy Milano has also opened its first store in India in Delhi's The Lodhi Hotel with its local partner DS Group's DS Luxury.

English tableware and home accessories brand Thomas Goode has opened in Delhi's The Oberoi Hotel, and has plans to open another store in Mumbai in the next few years. This could then be followed by Hyderabad, another hotspot for luxury. The company is already receiving bespoke lifestyle orders.

Thomas Goode's country director Reshma Khattar Bhagat said: "Unlike some years ago, the luxury market in India now on a strong upward trajectory with a lot of focus on the art of living. A growing number of Indians are quite comfortable spending between a few lakhs to several lakhs on dinnerware and tableware, and vases worth ₹20 lakh," she said.

Many of these names are unfamiliar in the Indian marketplace, but their arrival promises to shake up a space long ruled by a few well-known players.

“Within luxury, jewellery, accessories and timepieces are seeing strong traction for us, and consumers are increasingly investing in personalized luxury experiences," said Uzma Irfan, director of UB City and Prestige Group malls in Bengaluru, which host luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Burberry, Canali and others. “Even as many are travelling abroad this summer, we’re seeing a growing preference for buying luxury goods locally—simply because it’s more convenient when there’s a store in their own city. Markets like Hyderabad are also coming into their own, becoming the ‘Delhi of the South’ for luxury shopping," she added.

While luxury remains selective, with many global brands still opting for a few marquee stores, the interest in consumption is clearly here to stay, Irfan said.

India’s luxury market may still be small compared to global heavyweights, but it is rapidly evolving. As demand grows beyond major metros, more consumers are looking for unique, international experiences, prompting global brands to spot new opportunities in the country.

In Delhi, Bharti Group is developing Worldmark Aerocity, which is likely to be the country’s largest mall. Mumbai is preparing for upscale projects like Oberoi Realty’s Three Sixty West in Worli and expansions by the Palladium group. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other metros are seeing similar momentum, pointing to a broader push for premium retail infrastructure.

