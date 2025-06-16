“Within luxury, jewellery, accessories and timepieces are seeing strong traction for us, and consumers are increasingly investing in personalized luxury experiences," said Uzma Irfan, director of UB City and Prestige Group malls in Bengaluru, which host luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Burberry, Canali and others. “Even as many are travelling abroad this summer, we’re seeing a growing preference for buying luxury goods locally—simply because it’s more convenient when there’s a store in their own city. Markets like Hyderabad are also coming into their own, becoming the ‘Delhi of the South’ for luxury shopping," she added.