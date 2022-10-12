Pradhaan Air Express starts cargo flights with ‘Pehalwan’ aircraft

Pradhaan Air Express starts cargo flights with ‘Pehalwan’ aircraft1 min read . 01:43 PM IST
With a payload of around 21 tons, the A320 Freighter has an ideal range to cover Indian sub-continent, Middle East and Far East destinations.
A new airline has entered Indian aviation sector with a ‘Pehalwan’. Pradhaan Air Express, India’s youngest all-cargo airline, which commenced operations in October has named its first aircraft ‘Pehalwan.’
The first aircraft ‘Pehalwan’ arrived in India in July 2022 and a second aircraft is expected by the end of the year.
The airline operated its first domestic flight on 1 October to Mumbai and returned the same day. This was followed by its maiden international operation with a flight to Hanoi on 9 October.
The airline received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Ministry of Civil Aviation in September.
“We are extremely excited to kick-start our commercial operations with the Airbus A320 Freighter," Nipun Anand, CEO & Founder, Pradhaan Air Express said.
He further added that the airline has received a strong response from its customers and hence, is operating charter flights to more destinations.
The airline aims to provide on demand cargo charters in the Indian sub-continent, Middle East, Central Asia, Near and Far-East region.