Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Pradhaan Air Express starts cargo flights with ‘Pehalwan’ aircraft

Pradhaan Air Express starts cargo flights with ‘Pehalwan’ aircraft

1 min read . 01:43 PM ISTAnu Sharma
The first aircraft ‘Pehalwan’ arrived in India in July 2022

With a payload of around 21 tons, the A320 Freighter has an ideal range to cover Indian sub-continent, Middle East and Far East destinations.

A new airline has entered Indian aviation sector with a ‘Pehalwan’. Pradhaan Air Express, India’s youngest all-cargo airline, which commenced operations in October has named its first aircraft ‘Pehalwan.’

A new airline has entered Indian aviation sector with a ‘Pehalwan’. Pradhaan Air Express, India’s youngest all-cargo airline, which commenced operations in October has named its first aircraft ‘Pehalwan.’

The first aircraft ‘Pehalwan’ arrived in India in July 2022 and a second aircraft is expected by the end of the year.

The first aircraft ‘Pehalwan’ arrived in India in July 2022 and a second aircraft is expected by the end of the year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

With a payload of around 21 tons, the A320 Freighter has an ideal range to cover Indian sub-continent, Middle East and Far East destinations.

The airline operated its first domestic flight on 1 October to Mumbai and returned the same day. This was followed by its maiden international operation with a flight to Hanoi on 9 October.

The airline received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Ministry of Civil Aviation in September.

“We are extremely excited to kick-start our commercial operations with the Airbus A320 Freighter," Nipun Anand, CEO & Founder, Pradhaan Air Express said.

He further added that the airline has received a strong response from its customers and hence, is operating charter flights to more destinations.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The airline aims to provide on demand cargo charters in the Indian sub-continent, Middle East, Central Asia, Near and Far-East region.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP