Pradip Burman sells off nutraceutical firm Sanat Products to Willmar Schwabe

Sanat Products started out as Lucky Laboratories in 1984 as an entity to supply natural ingredients to Dabur. In 2001, Burman took control of the company and renamed it as Sanat Products Ltd. The company has two manufacturing units in India and is a manufacturer, supplier and exporter of herbal and ayurvedic health supplements and beauty products such as Sunova Bioslim, Sunova Spirulina, Sunova Curcumin, Uplat, Turmix and many others.