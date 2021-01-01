OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Praj Industries bags 226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation
Praj Industries bags 226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 01:54 PM IST PTI

  • Shares of Praj Industries were trading 5.07 per cent higher at 121.30 apiece on BSE

NEW DELHI : Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries on Friday said it has bagged a 226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

In a regulatory filing the company said the 226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation is for "execution of zero liquid discharge system - water treatment package and waste water treatment package of Acrylic/Oxo-Alcohol Project at IOCL Dumad, Gujarat".

Shares of Praj Industries were trading 5.07 per cent higher at 121.30 apiece on BSE.

