Praj Industries bags 226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation

NEW DELHI : Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries on Friday said it has bagged a ₹226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

In a regulatory filing the company said the ₹226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation is for "execution of zero liquid discharge system - water treatment package and waste water treatment package of Acrylic/Oxo-Alcohol Project at IOCL Dumad, Gujarat".

Shares of Praj Industries were trading 5.07 per cent higher at ₹121.30 apiece on BSE.

