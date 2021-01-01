Praj Industries bags 226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation

Praj Industries bags ₹226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 01:54 PM IST
- Shares of Praj Industries were trading 5.07 per cent higher at ₹121.30 apiece on BSE
NEW DELHI : Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries on Friday said it has bagged a ₹226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).
In a regulatory filing the company said the ₹226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation is for "execution of zero liquid discharge system - water treatment package and waste water treatment package of Acrylic/Oxo-Alcohol Project at IOCL Dumad, Gujarat".
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Toyota Kirloskar posts 14% growth in India sales at 7,487 units for Dec1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
Suneet Sharma takes over the charge of new Chairman & CEO of Railway Board2 min read . 12:47 PM IST
Zomato receives 4,100 orders per minute on New Year's eve, its highest ever1 min read . 12:18 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra sales dip 10% to 35,187 units in December1 min read . 12:06 PM IST
Shares of Praj Industries were trading 5.07 per cent higher at ₹121.30 apiece on BSE.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×