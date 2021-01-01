Praj Industries bags 226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation

NEW DELHI : Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries on Friday said it has bagged a ₹226.90 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

Shares of Praj Industries were trading 5.07 per cent higher at ₹121.30 apiece on BSE.