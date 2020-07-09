MUMBAI: Praj Industries on Thursday announced its foray into developing technologies to produce bio-based renewable chemicals and materials (RCM).

RCM produced from bio-based feed stocks are sustainable alternatives to products made from fossil resources.

Following the announcement, shares of Praj Industries jumped 3.6% to close at ₹69.25 on the BSE.

The company's executive chairman, Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, said Praj was open to exploring newer business models with strategic partners.

Through RCM, the company has launched a new portfolio called Bio-Prism which comprises variety of bio-industrial products including bio plastics as a priority along with cellulose-lignin refinery products and specialty products.

These products are used by companies in automotive, packaging, furnishing, construction, agriculture and food sectors.

The RCM industry worldwide is estimated at $65 billion and over a decade, is likely to cross around $200 billion at a CAGR of 11-12%. The Asian market is pegged at around $25 billion.

Praj has signed a memorandum of understanding with National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) for jointly working on promising project opportunities in the RCM space.

