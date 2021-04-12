Praj Industries to set up ethanol plant for Godavari Biorefineries

Samir Somaiya, Chairman & Managing Director of Godavari Biorefineries Limited (GBL) said, “We decided to divert sugar cane syrup to distillery to manufacture Ethanol. Praj will design, engineer, supply, install and increase our capacity from 400 KLPD to 600 KLPD ethanol production using sugar syrup as raw material. We look forward to building on our mutually rewarding relationship with Praj with our new ventures."