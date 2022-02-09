New Delhi: Cereal maker Kellogg India Pvt. Ltd has appointed Prashant Peres as managing director for its India and South Asia markets. Peres succeeds Mohit Anand who has been elevated to the role of general manager, snacks portfolio, for Kellogg AMEA region—Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, based in Singapore.

Peres assumed the new role in January and will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office.

Peres joins Kellogg from Mondelez International where he led the Indonesia business as president and managing director, prior to which he led the chocolates business for Mondelez in India.

He has close to 25-year of experience working across the foods, snacks, beverages and personal care categories in markets such as Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Africa. He was previously vice president—foods, South Asia, Unilever.

“We believe that his strong experience will help build on our sustainable growth momentum in the market, develop our talent and bring more food innovations to our consumers," said Shumit Kapoor, president, Kellogg AMEA.

On Anand’s elevation, Kapoor said, his role will help the company “unlock the potential" of the snacks category across markets.

“We are in an exciting place as a business with a fantastic opportunity for nutritious food offerings before us and I am looking forward to growing it further along with the passionate team at Kellogg South Asia," said Peres.

Kellogg sells a range of breakfast cereals, oats, and snacking bars in India. The market for cereals and oats stands at $300 million.

Last year, it expanded its range with the launch of the Froot Loops brand of cereals in the country. Froot Loops is among the fastest growing cereal brands globally and has been introduced in the Indian market based on strong consumer insights including children, the company said.

The Kellogg Company entered the Indian market in 1994 promising to change the way Indians consume breakfast.

