Prathap Reddy and a plan to secure his legacy

Prathap Reddy and a plan to secure his legacy9 min read 04 Jun 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Apollo is betting on new healthcare services. Can Reddy’s four daughters and ten grandchildren ensure success?
Prathap Reddy has been ceding key responsibilities to his four daughters—Preetha, Suneeta, Shobana and Sangita. The four sisters oversee crucial segments of the business.
Chennai/Bengaluru: Prathap Reddy, the founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, India’s largest hospitals company, is over 90 years now. Yet, he is in office, in Chennai’s Shafee Mohammed Road, six days a week, from 10 am to 5 pm.
