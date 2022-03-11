The board of directors of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited on Friday accepted the resignation of Pratik Rashmikant Pota as the CEO and wholetime director “as he wishes to pursue opportunities", the firm said in a statement.

Pota will continue in his current role till 15 June.

“The board places on record its sincere appreciation for the outstanding contribution made by Pota during his tenure with the Company and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours. The board has also initiated the process of identifying his successor," read the statement.

Pota had succeeded Ajay Kaul to join Jubilant FoodWorks as CEO and whole-time director in April 2017. Before his stint at Jubilant FoodWorks, he held various leadership roles at Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and PepsiCo.

JFL, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is India's largest food service company.

The company currently operates more than 1,435 outlets for Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts and Hong's Kitchen.

It also has franchise rights for Popeyes, an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast-food restaurants, for India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan markets.

