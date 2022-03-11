Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Pratik Pota resigns as CEO of Jubilant FoodWorks

Pratik Pota resigns as CEO of Jubilant FoodWorks

Pota had succeeded Ajay Kaul to join Jubilant FoodWorks as CEO and whole-time director in April 2017
1 min read . 05:42 PM IST Livemint

Pota will continue in his current role till 15 June

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The board of directors of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited on Friday accepted the resignation of Pratik Rashmikant Pota as the CEO and wholetime director “as he wishes to pursue opportunities", the firm said in a statement. 

The board of directors of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited on Friday accepted the resignation of Pratik Rashmikant Pota as the CEO and wholetime director “as he wishes to pursue opportunities", the firm said in a statement. 

Pota will continue in his current role till 15 June.

Pota will continue in his current role till 15 June.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“The board places on record its sincere appreciation for the outstanding contribution made by Pota during his tenure with the Company and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours. The board has also initiated the process of identifying his successor," read the statement. 

Pota had succeeded Ajay Kaul to join Jubilant FoodWorks as CEO and whole-time director in April 2017. Before his stint at Jubilant FoodWorks, he held various leadership roles at Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and PepsiCo.

JFL, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is India's largest food service company.

The company currently operates more than 1,435 outlets for Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts and Hong's Kitchen.

It also has franchise rights for Popeyes, an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast-food restaurants, for India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan markets.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!