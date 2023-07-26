Pratt & Whitney woes return for IndiGo, airline plans minimum impact3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:43 PM IST
India's largest airline will have to inspect some of its Airbus A320neo aircraft as the engine maker recommends accelerated inspections of 600 planes worldwide.
New Delhi: In another wave of engine trouble, India’s largest airline IndiGo will need to send some of its Airbus A320neo family aircraft run on Pratt & Whitney engines for inspection as the US-based engine maker has suggested accelerated inspection of 600 aircraft worldwide.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×