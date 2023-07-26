Pratt & Whitney woes return for IndiGo, airline plans minimum impact

Based on the current assessment, P&W anticipates that by mid-September, approximately 200 PW1100 engines will be removed for enhanced inspection. Beyond the initial 200 engines, P&W also anticipates that approximately 1,000 additional PW1100 engines will need to be removed from the operating fleet for this inspection within the next 9 to 12 months, thus impacting 600 aircraft globally. “...but the exact number of engines and the timing of those removals is not yet finalized," the company said.