Indian Premier Handball League signs two new franchises1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 04:53 PM IST
The league, which will begin later this year, had also signed a third team, Maharashtra Ironmen as its first franchise
The Premier Handball League, sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation, has signed two new teams, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Garvit Gujarat. The league, which will begin later this year, had also signed a third team, Maharashtra Ironmen as its first franchise. The league is owned by Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited.
