The Premier Handball League, sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation, has signed two new teams, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Garvit Gujarat. The league, which will begin later this year, had also signed a third team, Maharashtra Ironmen as its first franchise. The league is owned by Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited.

There is a commitment of ₹10 crore as franchise fees and another ₹10 crore has been kept aside by the league for operational expenses and the player purse.

The team from Uttar Pradesh is owned by the Pavna Group of Industries. The team’s owner, Swapnil Jain, who is also managing director of Pavna Group of Industries, said, “Handball is a popular sport, and most schools in India have included it as a part of their sports curriculum. But with time, its popularity has faded. We intend to ensure handball regains its glory."

Garvit Gujarat is a first-time investment in sports by Garvit Sports Private Limited (GSPL) owned by Roop Kumar Naidu, who serves as the founder and director of the organisation. Naidu was also a part of the first Indian handball team to make its debut in an international competition in 1979. He went on to represent India at the 1982 Asian Games held in New Delhi.

Naidu, who is founder and director of GSPL, said, “Gujarat was an automatic choice for me when it came to picking teams. Taking over the Gujarat franchise of the Premier Handball League gives me an opportunity to contribute something positive to the handball ecosystem of Gujarat."

“We are going to pave the way for bringing handball to the forefront of Indian sports. I would like to wish both teams the best as we inch closer to the business end of the tournament," said Manu Agrawal, founder and CEO of Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited, the company that runs the league.

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League is set to begin on June 8, which will be broadcast on the Viacom18’s network of sports channels and OTT app.

The Indian sports industry has registered a massive jump in 2022 with media advertisement spending , on-the-ground and team sponsorships, and celebrity endorsements breaching the ₹14,000 crore mark for the first time, signalling a massive post-covid recovery.

According to the 10th edition of an annual report ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ by , GroupM, the sports industry’s total expenditure was up 49% to ₹14,209 crore last year, from ₹9,500 crore in 2021. Out of this, spending on sponsorships for on-ground, team and franchises, more than doubled to ₹5,907 crore, increasing its share in the overall pie by 12 basis points to 42%, from the earlier 30%, GroupM said in the report.