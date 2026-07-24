Mumbai: Once a hot retail segment, premium grocery supermarkets, with marquee names such as Nature's Basket and Foodhall, are littered with failed ventures and cautionary tales. Retail veteran Arvind Mediratta is betting he can change that.
The premium grocery business has burned retailers. This ex-Metro chief knows why.
SummaryArvind Mediratta, who previously served as CEO of the India arm of Metro A.G, launched Fresh Terra, betting on premium grocery retail, a concept that Reliance, Godrej, and the Goenkas have tried their hand at.
Mumbai: Once a hot retail segment, premium grocery supermarkets, with marquee names such as Nature's Basket and Foodhall, are littered with failed ventures and cautionary tales. Retail veteran Arvind Mediratta is betting he can change that.
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