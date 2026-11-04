India’s liquor market is seeing a growing divide. Consumers with deeper pockets are spending more on premium spirits and beer, while those feeling the pinch of inflation are cutting back on cheaper drinks. The split was clear in the September quarter earnings of top liquor makers, with premium brands driving growth at Radico Khaitan and United Breweries, and United Spirits seeing a sharp fall in sales of its lower-priced spirits while the prestige segment was buoyant.
India raises a toast to premium pours, snubs budget liquor
SummaryRadico Khaitan and United Breweries report strong premium portfolio growth, while United Spirits flags pressure on lower-income consumers and rising costs
India’s liquor market is seeing a growing divide. Consumers with deeper pockets are spending more on premium spirits and beer, while those feeling the pinch of inflation are cutting back on cheaper drinks. The split was clear in the September quarter earnings of top liquor makers, with premium brands driving growth at Radico Khaitan and United Breweries, and United Spirits seeing a sharp fall in sales of its lower-priced spirits while the prestige segment was buoyant.
About the Author
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.
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