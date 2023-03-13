Premium phones to drive 2023 volumes4 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 12:39 AM IST
Apple’s renewed push in the Indian market may also influence consumers to shift to premium devices as they upgrade their 4G handsets.
New Delhi: High-end Apple, Samsung and OnePlus smartphones will be driving higher sales in 2023, as the Indian consumer upgrades to premium devices at a faster rate than the previous years to mark a clear shift in consumption patterns, analysts said.
