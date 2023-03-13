Premium phones to drive 2023 volumes

Apple’s renewed push in the Indian market may also influence consumers to shift to premium devices as they upgrade their 4G handsets. “Premium segment is likely to grow over last year to reach 13% by volumes this year, and other segments may decline. Consumer demand is changing, and taking to more high-end phones largely due to more financing options. At the same time, the transition from 2G to 4G is also slowing, and entry level segment is seeing degrowth," said Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research. The research firm specializing in products in the technology, media and telecom industry pegs India’s smartphone market at $38 billion. In 2022, Apple had a 42% premium segment market share, followed by Samsung at 24% and OnePlus at 14%.