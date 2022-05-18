Premium PV sales grow faster than lower cars

“There is a structural issue when it comes to two-wheeler and three-wheeler demand. Economic recovery is not evenly spread across lower income groups which constitutes most of our customers. 70% of customers earn less than ₹40,000 per month and 60-65% do not have an income proof. That is the type of customer we are talking about. And the continued underperformance of the two-wheeler segment demonstrates that this class of customers has been significantly weakened after covid-19," Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, said in a post-Q4 earnings conference call.

