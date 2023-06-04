‘Premiumization now drives growth at HUL’s home care’4 min read 04 Jun 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Division’s revenue contribution to HUL up from 32.3% in FY16 to 36% or ₹21,230 cr in FY23
MUMBAI : Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s home care division, which sells brands such as Surf Excel, Wheel and Rin, is growing at a faster clip than the company’s beauty and foods and refreshments business, driven by greater premiumization in laundry detergents and utensil cleaners, said Deepak Subramanian, executive director, home care, at the FMCG major.
