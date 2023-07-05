Premji invest leads $35 million Series B round in Giva2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 05:00 AM IST
Premji Invest is leading a $35 million Series B funding round in Giva, an omnichannel jewellery company. The funding will be used to expand the company's physical presence.
Mumbai: Premji Invest is leading a ₹270 crore ($35 million) Series B funding round in Giva, a new-age omnichannel jewellery company. Existing investors A91 Partners and Aditya Birla PE will also participate in the round, a senior company executive said.
