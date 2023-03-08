Premji Invest leads Series D round of Mintifi2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 09:32 PM IST
- Supply-chain financing platform Mintifi on Wednesday said it has raised $110 million in its Series D funding round led by Premji Invest.
Existing backers Norwest Venture Partners, Elevation Capital and International Finance Corporation (IFC) also participated in the round which is largely primary infusion of capital into the company. “Some early backers and Esop holders will cash out as part of the fund raise," said Anup Agarwal, chief executive of Mintifi.
