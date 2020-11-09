Prestige, Blackstone sign term sheet for mega 11,000-crore realty deal

Bengaluru: Prestige Group has signed a term sheet with global asset manager Blackstone Group Lp to sell five office parks, nine shopping malls, two hotels and four under-construction office complexes totalling 21 million sq ft, the Bengaluru-based developer said in a stock exchange filing on Monday evening.

The deal value is close to ₹11,000 crore, said a person familiar with the development.

The rental assets are located in Bengaluru, Chennai and Gujarat.

“The proposed transactions contemplated in the terms sheet will be consummated through a combination of primary investments, secondary investments, business transfers, asset transfers, joint ventures, demergers, slump sales, or a combination thereof or through such other modes, in each case, as mutually agreed between the Parties under the relevant asset specific definitive documents," Prestige said.

The real estate firm said it realizes the growth potential that exists in the market and therefore, to maximize the value to the shareholders, “it is important to unlock the value of the core assets and redeploy the capital in new projects for business expansion and tap the existing growth potential."

