Prestige Estates’ re-rating depends on shedding weight off its balance sheet

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has been on investors’ radars following recent media reports of a potential asset sale. In August, shares of the realty developer had rallied by nearly 26%. According to these reports, the company was in advanced talks with global investment firm Blackstone Group for sale of its commercial assets and the estimated deal-size was Rs12,000-13,500 crore. It was reported that Prestige Estates would largely use these funds to pare debt.

In a post earnings conference call, its management did talk about evaluating various opportunities for restructuring, investments or divestments. However, it denied the existence of an agreement with the Blackstone Group.

In a post earnings conference call, its management did talk about evaluating various opportunities for restructuring, investments or divestments. However, it denied the existence of an agreement with the Blackstone Group.

A reduction in debt is a key near-term trigger for the Prestige Estates stock. In the June quarter, the company’s net debt-to-equity ratio improved to 1.50 times from 1.86 times in the same quarter last year. This improvement is due to issue of equity of Rs899.5 crore during March quarter of fiscal year 2020 through QIP and private placements.

But analysts caution of the spurt in the stock. The stock could get a short-term bounce from such a deal, but the bleak growth outlook of the sector would keep upside capped, they say. Indeed the stock corrected by over 6% on Monday.

Apart from its huge debt, analysts are also wary of the company’s capital-intensive expansion plan. “We remain cautious on the company’s strategy to explore geographies beyond South India and largely toward projects like hotel and slum rehabilitation, which require higher upfront capital investment," analysts at Elara Capital Ltd said.

Prestige Estates has projects in commercial, residential and hospitality segments. Its operations are spread across South India, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad. Its June quarter earnings were disappointing with robust commercial rental collections being the only bright spot. Going ahead, its residential business is expected to see a slow recovery due to delayed launches. Its hotel business is seen as a drag on overall earnings for a longer duration given the cyclical nature of the hospitality sector.

Meanwhile, as per Bloomberg's estimates the stock is trading at a one-year forward price-t0-earnings multiple of 24 times. For the stock to get re-rated, the company would need to shed some weight off its balance sheet.

