Prestige Estates crosses ₹30,000 crore pre-sales milestone in FY26

BENGALURU: Prestige Estates Projects Ltd clocked its highest annual pre-sales of ₹30,024 crore in FY26, up 76%, on account of sustained momentum throughout the year.
The Bengaluru-based developer recorded ₹7,697 crore of pre-sales in the January-March quarter alone. Bookings remained consistent across new project launches and existing inventory, reflecting resilient demand, Prestige Estates said in a regulatory filing. Bengaluru, the National Capital Region, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai contributed to the pre-sales.
“Demand across our key markets has remained encouraging, and our focus on quality, location, and timely execution continues to resonate well with customers,” Prestige chairman and managing director Irfan Razack said in the filing on Tuesday. “With a robust pipeline of upcoming launches across geographies, we are optimistic about sustaining this momentum.”
Prestige had missed its sales target In FY25 as bookings declined 19% to ₹17,023 crore, below the guided ₹24,000 crore, mainly due to the lack of adequate new project launches on account of approval delays.
Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd said on Tuesday it missed its FY26 pre-sales guidance of ₹21,000 crore due to the impact of the Iran war. Lodha Developers’ bookings rose to ₹20,530 crore in FY26 from ₹17,630 crore in the previous year.
India’s top four real estate developers—Godrej Properties Ltd, Lodha Developers, DLF Ltd and Prestige Estates Projects—collectively aim to cross ₹1 trillion in residential sales in FY26, as per their sales guidance, marking the strongest year yet for branded companies.
Godrej Properties, which set a booking guidance of ₹32,500 crore for FY26, is yet to announce its sales numbers.
Crisil Ratings said in March that the residential real estate sector appears to have entered a phase of calibrated growth after a strong post-pandemic surge that enabled it to clock a compounded annual growth rate of 26% in FY22-FY25. Steady operating performance underpinned by healthy collections has translated into controlled debt levels, supporting the credit profiles of developers, the rating company noted.
Home sales across India’s top cities dipped by 13% year-on-year to 98,761 units in the January-March quarter of 2026, slipping below the 100,000 mark for the first time in 18 quarters. Home sales touched 113,602 units in the corresponding period in 2025, according to a report by real estate analytics platform PropEquity.