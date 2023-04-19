Prestige Estates shares up nearly 3% as quarterly sales surge 19% from last year

Prestige Estates shares up nearly 3% as quarterly sales surge 19% from last year2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 06:26 PM IST
- The company registered highest ever sales of ₹12,930.9 crore, up by 25 percent year-on-year (YoY), and highest-ever collections of ₹9,805.5 crore,
The shares of real estate major Prestige Estates on Wednesday ended nearly 3 per cent higher after the company announced its operational performance for the fiscal year and March quarter.
