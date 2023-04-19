Prestige Estates shares up nearly 3% as quarterly sales surge 19% from last year

The shares of real estate major Prestige Estates on Wednesday ended nearly 3 per cent higher after the company announced its operational performance for the fiscal year and March quarter.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip settled 2.88 per cent higher at ₹450.85 on BSE.

Prestige Estates registered highest ever sales of ₹12,930.9 crore, up by 25 percent year-on-year (YoY), and highest-ever collections of ₹9,805.5 crore, up by 31 percent on a YoY basis during FY23.

For the quarter ended March 2023, Prestige Estates registered Sales of ₹3,888.8 crore, while quarterly collections came in at ₹2,763.3 crore, up by 12 percent YoY.

The sales during this period is attributed to 4 mn sft volume with an average realization of ₹9,761 per sft, up by 26% yoy for apartments, villas, commercial sales and average realization of ₹4,508 per sft, up by 44% yoy for plot sales.

The Group further claims to have sold over 9,600 homes in FY23, which span over 15 million square feet in area.

During the year FY23, the new launches totaled 26.38 million square feet, up by 57 percent YoY, which included Residential projects of 16.45 million square feet, and capex projects of 9.92 million square feet.

On Tuesday, Prestige Estates arm acquired 51 percent in Dashanya Tech for ₹66 crore.

“We are delighted to announce that the company has achieved significant growth in the past year- with sales, collections, launches, and completions far surpassing the previous year's level. Our success in the past year has been driven by our commitment to delivering high-quality projects and exceptional service to our clients. We have been dedicated to expanding our property portfolio while maintaining a healthy balance of launches and completions," said Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group

"Our aim is to double our sales during this time, and we are confident that we have the right team and strategy in place to achieve this goal. As we look to the future, we are enthusiastic about the prospects ahead and the potential for sustained growth and success," he added.