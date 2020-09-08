Prestige Group announces launch of its third property in a month's time

Bengaluru: Buoyed by the overwhelming response to two other projects launched virtually earlier this month, Prestige Group announced the virtual launch of its third premium residential property - Prestige Waterford in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

As one of India's leading real estate developers, Prestige Group has been leading from the front to get the real estate industry back on the growth trajectory, despite the myriad pandemic challenges.

August 2020 marks a key milestone, with the virtual launch of three Prestige properties - Prestige Ocean Crest (the company's very first property in Goa), Prestige Primrose Hills (Bengaluru) and Prestige Waterford (Bengaluru).

The tremendous response has provided the much-needed business impetus and boosted customer confidence during these testing times.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has made the world pause and re-assess the way we live and work. As market leaders, we owe it to our industry as well as our customers to evolve and innovate with the changing times. At Prestige Group, it has been our constant endeavour over the years to adapt and learn in order to stay ahead of the curve. Right now, our focus is on setting the narrative for the new normal, powered by technology, adaptability, and ingenuity," said Irfan Razack, CMD, Prestige Group on the hat-trick.

"The remarkable customer response to the virtual launch of our projects from both buyers in India as well as NRIs gives me the confidence to assert that Indian real estate will bounce back before long. With the effective use of technology, developers can ensure that the lull in the market is short-term. Buoyancy is inevitable in an industry as resilient as real estate in India," he concluded.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

