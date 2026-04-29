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Prestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read29 Apr 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Prestige Group chairman and managing director Irfan Razack.
Prestige Group chairman and managing director Irfan Razack.
Summary

Prestige Group is planning a hospitality-style model instead of apartment sales as it taps a fast-growing but underpenetrated segment.

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BENGALURU: Prestige Group is preparing to launch a premium senior living brand, entering a fast-growing real estate segment, a top company executive said.

BENGALURU: Prestige Group is preparing to launch a premium senior living brand, entering a fast-growing real estate segment, a top company executive said.

The developer has identified land parcels in Bengaluru for its first projects, with an inaugural development likely in north Bengaluru. The brand will be unveiled alongside the first project launch. Prestige is also setting up a dedicated senior living vertical and has hired experienced professionals to lead the business.

The developer has identified land parcels in Bengaluru for its first projects, with an inaugural development likely in north Bengaluru. The brand will be unveiled alongside the first project launch. Prestige is also setting up a dedicated senior living vertical and has hired experienced professionals to lead the business.

“We are keen to get into senior living but we plan to do it differently. We are not looking at it as a pure real estate play, instead, it will be a hospitality type of development. We have been studying this space and we think there is an opportunity,” chairman and managing director Irfan Razack told Mint in an interview.

Also Read | Real estate hit by labour crunch, rising costs as LPG crisis drives workers home

Unlike most developers, Prestige does not plan to sell senior living apartments. Instead, it will develop and operate fully serviced homes on a rental model, creating a recurring income stream. The inaugural project will follow a lease-based model aimed at improving flexibility and accessibility for residents. Residents will pay a deposit and rent based on the services they use.

“Prestige has the capability to build, manage and operate these projects. We want to run them as hospitality assets and not regular residential projects. However, we may also explore a tie-up with a senior living operator,” Razack added.

Peers such as Brigade Group and Gopalan Enterprises have partnered with operators like Primus Senior Living to manage similar properties.

Also Read | Godrej Properties to outperform real estate sector growth, says Pirojsha Godrej

Prestige appointed Sanjay Viswanathan in February to lead the vertical. He previously worked with DivyaSree Developers and Columbia Pacific Communities. The company has also hired Bhuvana T. S., formerly with Athulya Senior Care and other healthcare firms, as assistant general manager.

The move comes as Prestige scales up its core residential business. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported record pre-sales of 30,024 crore in 2025-26, up 76%, including 7,697 crore in the March quarter.

Rival DLF Ltd is also preparing to enter the segment with a senior living project in Gurugram, where homes are expected to be priced above 12 crore, according to property consultants.

Also Read | Flight to premium real estate will boost funding

A joint report by JLL and the Association of Senior Living India projects the sector to grow 300% to $7.7 billion by 2030. Current penetration remains low at about 1.3%, or roughly 20,000 units, compared with more than 6% in markets such as the US and Australia.

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Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsPrestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru

Prestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read29 Apr 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Prestige Group chairman and managing director Irfan Razack.
Prestige Group chairman and managing director Irfan Razack.
Summary

Prestige Group is planning a hospitality-style model instead of apartment sales as it taps a fast-growing but underpenetrated segment.

Gift this article

BENGALURU: Prestige Group is preparing to launch a premium senior living brand, entering a fast-growing real estate segment, a top company executive said.

BENGALURU: Prestige Group is preparing to launch a premium senior living brand, entering a fast-growing real estate segment, a top company executive said.

The developer has identified land parcels in Bengaluru for its first projects, with an inaugural development likely in north Bengaluru. The brand will be unveiled alongside the first project launch. Prestige is also setting up a dedicated senior living vertical and has hired experienced professionals to lead the business.

The developer has identified land parcels in Bengaluru for its first projects, with an inaugural development likely in north Bengaluru. The brand will be unveiled alongside the first project launch. Prestige is also setting up a dedicated senior living vertical and has hired experienced professionals to lead the business.

“We are keen to get into senior living but we plan to do it differently. We are not looking at it as a pure real estate play, instead, it will be a hospitality type of development. We have been studying this space and we think there is an opportunity,” chairman and managing director Irfan Razack told Mint in an interview.

Also Read | Real estate hit by labour crunch, rising costs as LPG crisis drives workers home

Unlike most developers, Prestige does not plan to sell senior living apartments. Instead, it will develop and operate fully serviced homes on a rental model, creating a recurring income stream. The inaugural project will follow a lease-based model aimed at improving flexibility and accessibility for residents. Residents will pay a deposit and rent based on the services they use.

“Prestige has the capability to build, manage and operate these projects. We want to run them as hospitality assets and not regular residential projects. However, we may also explore a tie-up with a senior living operator,” Razack added.

Peers such as Brigade Group and Gopalan Enterprises have partnered with operators like Primus Senior Living to manage similar properties.

Also Read | Godrej Properties to outperform real estate sector growth, says Pirojsha Godrej

Prestige appointed Sanjay Viswanathan in February to lead the vertical. He previously worked with DivyaSree Developers and Columbia Pacific Communities. The company has also hired Bhuvana T. S., formerly with Athulya Senior Care and other healthcare firms, as assistant general manager.

The move comes as Prestige scales up its core residential business. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported record pre-sales of 30,024 crore in 2025-26, up 76%, including 7,697 crore in the March quarter.

Rival DLF Ltd is also preparing to enter the segment with a senior living project in Gurugram, where homes are expected to be priced above 12 crore, according to property consultants.

Also Read | Flight to premium real estate will boost funding

A joint report by JLL and the Association of Senior Living India projects the sector to grow 300% to $7.7 billion by 2030. Current penetration remains low at about 1.3%, or roughly 20,000 units, compared with more than 6% in markets such as the US and Australia.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsPrestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru
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